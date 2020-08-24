Muslims’ laughter 



Fatema Miah:

While the COVID-19 lockdown and mosques are closed down or limited, these few jokes can be enjoyed may be.

A tale of a Boy of Muslim British family of Asian ethnic background and his post modern tech mad era and Mosque prayer. Its not his real name I am using a different name for this humourous tale. It was Akram he was force by his father to mosque because he just sits in and plays on his phone. Dad said, you constantly on the phone, just playing. It’s bad for you, I must take you with me to mosque for prayers, so you will come off that phone for a bit, go and quickly do wash wudu. Akram, ran to bathroom walking sideways, and with one hand slashed water on his face, arms and feet, with one hand because he’s too busy on his phone with the other hand. Mum said, how is this wudu the wash for prayers? Akram rushed out. Dad said come on, and put your phone down he said, but dad in case any emergency happened to be, so I am taking my phone with me said Akram.

There he was chatting with his friend throughout the prayers. In his sajda, his head down to floor he said, hey man I am doing sajda now see my head down, joking with his friend, who is connected to on his WhatsApp. Another imam came in rushing in to catch up being late, he noticed Akram on WhatsApp, and he went to Akram, grabbed him by his neck with one hand and the phone with the other hand and said, “so this is how you praying?” Akram got embarrassed and put his head looking down and smiled, and friend on the WhatsApp teasing him saying eheh, you got caught up. Someone suggested either parents should not force him to go to mosque, or dad must take the phone off. Yes, of course, phone should be taken off for 15 minutes at least and encourage them to participate on, on and off bases. This is also part of society as well as parenting. We can laugh also and learn from them how to handle and how to appropriately manage, to be easy, as well as to adopt to. This boys do very well know their limit that they don’t cross either.

It was Ramadan, year 2012 I think it was. It was the pick of the respect of Diversity, inclusion and respect and acceptance period of time after Al Kaeda and Bin Laden words what took off worlds peace and been the high lights of head lines. More and more people here in UK got to learn about Islam and ‘British Muslims’ became known strongly as political cotrectness. Ramadan sales became new thing in the super markets of high streets, its began in the recent years. So, more and people became aware or began to awareness. It was Ramadan, Tesco started ad a new thing, posters of Ramadan special deal, and so did Asda. This small village store owner thought of inclusion and diversity love\respect and he put a sticker of holy Ramadan special offer. Under the poster the items were, pork sausages, bacon crisps, and few other items (not suitable for vegetarian). This British Indian ethnic Hindu background walking pass and noticed the sticker and he stopped by, and looking the items he said, what ? Are you trying to offend Muslims per there aren’t many if any around in the village?

This local native English man runs family small business passed down to him from his family. The owner replied, no. Of course not. It’s Ramadan I learnt from Birmingham Tesco store so I am also respecting their festive and encouraging it. The ethnic Indian British man said, no you don’t encourage by offering pork and bacon snacks and that too in Ramadan and he laughed. Then said again do you know Ramadan is lent, people don’t eat in the day and it’s not ideal to snack crisps in the night time that too pork and beef flavour. Do you not know word ‘halal’ category?

Round about at the same time, in one of the Solihull secondary schools, to get rid off their unsold snacks, stole staff applied ideology and held a special Ramadan special sale at the Lunch time. There were crisps of one popular disliked type that’s is bacon favour crisps. The Indian ethnic boys began to laugh and shouting across the school corridors, talking about Ramadan special sale in the midday of Ramadan days and the sale items are bacon crisps. Hilarious, entire school environment was disturbed with laughter and jokes, and continued to days I was told.

At the Tarawee the Ramadan night prayers, in Solihull, the Solihull imams wife face difficult situation dealing with Pakistani women. This lady fond of me so she almost always comes and stands next to me. I kept changing lines to escape her samosa. The reason why, it comes with imams wife’s dealings here. In the interval, Imams wife came forward told the woman, you need to do wudu, I heard you air passed. The woman replied no its not firt it was air. Imams wife looked at me and said, you tell her, imams wife said she was at the back line and she heart it came out of back and smell. Woman answered she ate samosas. I pressed my mouth with my hands to stop my sound/voice down and ran to tissue box. Eventually, imam had to announce, sisters when you pass air you must go and do fresh wudu. Another announcement, sisters when you are on period, its forbidden to pray and so not permissible to enter Mosque and please respect this is a mosque. Then I realised some young women sitting at the back leaning against the wall. They, can’t let their male relative know they are on exemption so they accompanied them to mosque. Men need womens company to Mosque, What??

The Tarawee became fard, must for women? 1st of all, and grown up men that too Muslim men won’t understand such fact of women don’t pray whole month. Tarawee and mosque going is fard or must act. Its nurturing as a culture and with the same and hitting hard on everyone else. There was Kashi, at home he gets told off for talking because mum and granny pray Tarawee, they don’t like to be disturbed so Kashi planned to go to mosque with friend so they can talk. Kashi and his friend started on with Jamath stood next to one and other, when kirath began, they snicked off holding hands and out in the corridor began talking. Oh his return Mum, granny and dad returned from mosque kept showering him with blessings and praises. After few nights, Kashi and his friend were chased of the corridor and they had to stand back to the prayers. On the way out, Kashi its your mum and granny said his friend, Kashi looked at women’s exit and said, shiit man we had to stand up in the prayers line, if I knew mum and granny coming to mosque, house was left empty we could have talk there freely. There mum and granny suddenly thought of to join the prayer for one day.

Some Muslim men, vast majority Asian, Indian, Pakistani and Bangali men, go around and impolitely challenge Muslim women, about fasting, asking and provoking, trying to prove women not fasting and therefore telling women not good or criticising of women private time, rest of the year, the prayers why not challenged? Muslim of some Bangladeshi and Pakistani men gets to have best laugh about woman in Ramadan Also health factors ways its majority Asian Muslims and most are women are the ones with those; sugar related, dehydration and blood pressure types of illnesses, so they are often forbidden to fast. It’s women become mother too. The alternative to fast acts are mentions in Quran, do Muslims’ deny or refuse or dismiss those or selective of the verses?

Coming back from 2015 Eid-ul fitr Jamath my eldest son said, Muslims are worlds poorest, can’t even afford to buy sufficient amount of material to woman’s minimum essential prayers level of covering, per some women had thin net scarf and 3 quarter pyjamas. And my youngest added, and some dresses are Taylor’s mistakes some men were saying there, where too much hanging own, swinging up and not covering the back and legs during the prayers at the same time.

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK. fatemamiah@mail.com