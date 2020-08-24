UK coronavirus death toll rises by 4 to 41,433 – with further 853 cases

It comes 24 hours after NHS England announced its lowest daily rise since the start of lockdown, with just one fatality linked to Covid-19

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has increased by 4 to 41,433 – with a further 853 case.

It comes after figures released earlier today showed the number of hospital deaths had increased by four.

Three of those deaths were recorded in England, one in Wales and none in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The patients who died in England were aged between 73 and 87 and all had known underlying health conditions.

It comes 24 hours after NHS England announced its lowest daily rise since the start of lockdown, with just one fatality linked to Covid-19.

Health authorities confirmed today’s figure this afternoon as ministers wrestle with ways to stop a rise in cases across the UK.

Data released by Public Health England revealed that Stoke-on-Trent has seen the number of new infections double in a week.

But there was some encouraging news in hotspots including Oldham, Blackburn and Leicester, where the rate has fallen dramatically.

Government scientists have warned the R rate could have risen above 1 in the UK, while England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty yesterday warned there is little chance of a vaccine breakthrough before Christmas.

……