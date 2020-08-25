Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting Rohingya ‘extraordinary’: UK

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday termed Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting Rohingyas as ‘extraordinary’, pledging to continue pushing Myanmar for safe, voluntary and dignified return of the forcibly displaced people to their homes in Rakhine state.

“Today, we pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the people and Government of Bangladesh in hosting Rohingya refugees, especially over the last three years,” said British High Commission in Dhaka in a statement marking the three-year-mark of the largest exodus of Rohingyas to Bangladesh.

The UK also acknowledged the incredible resilience, courage and tenacity of Rohingya people in the face of adversity.

“We will continue advocating for accountability on the part of Myanmar for crimes committed against the Rohingya population, and push for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of the Rohingya people to their homes in Rakhine state,” read the statement.

Since the beginning of the current crisis in 2017, it said, the UK has been supporting Rohingya refugees with emergency lifesaving and life sustaining support and prioritising its assistance to reduce pressure on the host community.

Over the last three years, the UK has contributed more than £256 million in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis while it remains committed to sustained efforts in responding to the Rohingya crisis.

“We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, international partners and host communities to assess evolving needs and respond promptly,” the statement added said.

Since August 25 in 2017, Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” and other rights groups dubbed as “genocide”.

In the last three years, not a single Rohingya went back home yet although Myanmar agreed to take them back.