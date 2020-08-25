Coronavirus: 16 more deaths sees UK toll rise to 41,449

The coronavirus death toll in the UK now stands at 41,449 after a further 16 fatalities were added to the official tally.

Although the fact death figures have kept low despite lockdown restrictions being eased is a positive sign, new cases are again well above 1,000.

There have been 1,184 newly reported cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, compared with 853 on Monday.

There have now been a total of 327,798 cases of coronavirus officially recorded in the UK.

This time last week, the death toll rose by 12 – with 1,089 new cases.

All of today’s deaths occurred in England, with 15 in hospital settings. No Covid-19 fatalities were reported in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The number of daily deaths recorded by the Department of Health has fallen into the single digits several times over the past few weeks.

On Monday a further four deaths were recorded, with just two more fatalities added to the tally on Friday.

But latest figures this afternoon show a similar pattern to last week, with deaths remaining low compared to the peak of the virus but newly reported cases jumping back above 1,000 as several areas remain on high alert for fear of localised lockdowns.

And the UK passed a grim milestone this morning.

According to data compiled by the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s coronavirus death toll has now passed 55,000 since the start of the pandemic.

For the first time since June, the weekly number of deaths from all causes was above the five-year average – but experts have blamed the UK’s heatwave rather than the virus for the increase.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 52,026 people have died after contracting coronavirus in England and Wales this year – rising to 55,077 when added to deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The ONS figures differ from those published by the Department of Health because they include all cases where Covid-19 was mentioned on death certificates.

Regardless of which figure you use, the UK is the fifth worst affected by coronavirus country in the world.

It is currently sitting behind the USA – where 181,227 people have lost their lives – Brazil (115,476), Mexico (60,800) and India (58,824).

The Covid-19 death rate in the UK has fallen dramatically, with 139 fatalities linked to the virus in the seven days to August 14.

This is the lowest weekly figure since March.

But Public Health England infection data suggests the outbreak in England is “moving south” with a London borough and areas of the South East and Midlands showing sharp rises.

Areas such as Hackney in east London, Oxford, and Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire have recorded sharp rises in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile those areas in the North West and Yorkshire that were hit with local lockdown measures are now reporting significant falls in infection numbers.

Birmingham council will introduce a series of legally enforceable measures from tomorrow to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.

The changes come after a recent spike in case numbers in the city – although figures in recent days seem to suggest the number of cases were coming down.

The new powers will allow the Council and Police to investigate reports of business premises which are failing to comply with Covid-secure risk assessments and issue fines.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Sunday that there is little chance of a vaccine breakthrough before Christmas.

Prof Whitty said our best hope now is of finding one before winter 2021.

The Department for Health will later confirm the number of fatalities in all settings, including care homes.