Coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, cases reach 2,99,628 in Bangladesh

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 4,028 in Bangladesh as 45 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

Another 2,545 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus during the period, raising the total number to 2,99,628.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 3,881 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 186,756.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,153 samples.