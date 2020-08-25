Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, cases reach 2,99,628 in Bangladesh

Coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, cases reach 2,99,628 in Bangladesh

The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 4,028 in Bangladesh as 45 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

Another 2,545 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus during the period, raising the total number to 2,99,628.
A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 3,881 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 186,756.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,153 samples.