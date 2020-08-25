Govt to spend Tk1,454 cr to improve power supply; project cleared

Ecnec okays five dev project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday cleared five development projects, including a Tk 1454-crore one to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to clients under the DPDC areas in Dhaka and Narayanganj cities.

The approval came from the 6th Ecnec meeting of the current fiscal year, held using a digital platform with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other Ecnec members were connected from NEC Bhaban.

“The meeting approved five projects placed by four ministries. The total estimated cost of the five projects is Tk 2,570.15 crore,” said MA Mannan at a press briefing.

Of the total cost, Tk 1485.13 crore will be borne from the national exchequer, while Tk 1002.42 crore will come from foreign sources and the rest Tk 82.60 crore from the own fund of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), he said.

The Planning Minister said three projects, out of the five, are fresh ones.

About the DPDC project, he said the project involving Tk 1454.04 crore was placed aiming to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to it clients through upgrading the system.

The DPDC will implement the project titled ‘Construction and renovation of substations, Setting up capacitors in power system, and introduction of smart grid system’ by June 2023, according to the factsheet provided during the briefing.

The major project operations include construction of two new 132/33 KV (including 33/11 KV) substations, four 33/11 KV substations, renovation and augmentation of three existing substations, making five 33 KV AIS substations as GIS substations, introduction of smart grid system on pilot basis under the DPDC areas, procurement of 11 vehicles, and construction of15 substation bhabans.

Some 15 lakh new clients will get power connections under the new project.