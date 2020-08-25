No PEC exams this yea

Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent examinations have been canceled this year considering the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed the proposal submitted by the Primary and Mass Education Ministry on Tuesday.

A top official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education confirmed it to the Daily Sun.

Earlier on August 19, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education sent a proposal to the Prime Minister to scrap Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations this year due to the Covid-19 epidemic.