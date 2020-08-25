RAB raids two Malibagh hospitals

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday raided two private hospitals at Malibagh in the capital.

They are Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital and Padma Diagnostic Centre.

A joint team of Rapid Action Battalion and health ministry led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam raided the hospitals.

Tk 3 million was fined to Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital for keeping date-over medical treatment materials, keeping blood in less temperature and other charges.

None of the hospital authorities was arrested.

The raid at the Padma Diagnostic Centre continues till writing of this report at 6:12pm.