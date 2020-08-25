Sanjay Dutt ready to head to the US for treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, 61, has been undergoing preliminary treatment for stage three lung cancer at the Andheri hospital in Mumbai.

In the latest development, it is heard that Dutt has procured a US visa and will soon be headed to New York for further treatment.

A source reveals, “Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance since the actor was among those convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with wife Maanayata and sister Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.” Dutt’s mother Nargis, who battled pancreatic cancer between 1980 and 1981, had been admitted to the same hospital, reports Mid-Day.

In the recent past, late Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre too put their faith in the hospital, which is the world’s oldest private cancer centre.

Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala lives in the Big Apple.

The source adds, “Sanju was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest.”

Earlier this month, Dutt announced that he is taking a short break from work to seek medical treatment.