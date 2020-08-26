Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed to 2021?

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in December was going to be the event of the year, however it seems like the pandemic has dampened the festivity.

A source exclusively informed ETimes that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to take the plunge next year and skip 2020.

It is not just the pandemic, but even professional assignments are expected to keep the couple busy in the coming months, pushing the wedding to 2021.

Buzz is that Alia had even approached Sabyasachi to design a lehenga for her wedding and now that has been put on hold.

Alia stood like a pillar of support to the Kapoor family when Rishi Kapoor passed away in April this year.

Bhatt and Kapoor families have been meeting to decide the wedding date, reports Times of India.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first ever onscreen collaboration – ‘Brahmastra’ was also scheduled to hit the screens in December 2020, but this sci-fi drama has also been pushed back due to coronavirus.