Face coverings U-turn for England’s secondary schools

Secondary pupils in England will have to wear masks in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England, after the government reversed its guidance.

Head teachers in any secondary school will also have the “flexibility” to introduce masks in their schools, BBC reported.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says it follows updated advice from the World Health Organization.

“At each stage we have listened to the latest medical and scientific advice,” said Mr Williamson.

The Department for Education says that, for most areas of England, it is keeping its recommendation against using face coverings – but that schools will be able to make their own decision whether to ask pupils and staff to wear them.