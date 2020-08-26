Health Ministry office assistant Abzal lands in jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent administrative officer of Institute of Health Technology, Abzal Hossain, in two cases over amassing wealth worth Tk 36 crore illegally.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Session’s Judge KM Imrul Kayesh issued the order scraping bail plea after hearing in the cases.

So far, ACC has found that Abzal bought a house in Sydney, Australia spending more than US$ 200,000, and owns four five-storey buildings and a plot in the capital’s Uttara, an SUV and several plots and houses in different districts including Dhaka and Faridpur.

His wife Rubina is proprietor of Rahman Trade International, a contracting firm which used to supply surgical equipment to government hospitals and institutions.

The couple in their income tax return documents showed they have Tk 12 crore worth of wealth.