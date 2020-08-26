Homestead farming to boost agri-output, food security

Homestead farming is gaining popularity across the country as a low-cost farming option providing financial benefits and improving access to safe food and fresh vegetables.

A home garden refers to the traditional land-use system around a homestead, where several species of plants are grown and maintained by the household members and their products are primarily intended to the family consumption.

Population pressure and subsistence economy have forced many households to utilize all the leftover land of a homestead into individual production units as the country has been striving to increase food security and to reduce poverty and malnutrition.

It combines all farming components and forms a highly intensive and multi-strata integrated production system depending on the household’s needs, preferences and knowledge.

Dr. Md. Abdul Muyeed, Director General of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), told the Daily Sun as per the directive of the Prime Minister to cultivate vegetables on the home yards and rooftops in every household, they have taken a plan to produce vegetables and fruits in 100 households in each union across the country.

In the first phase, DAE has done home yard farming in 32 households in each union while the rest of the unions will be covered by this year, he said.

A total of one decimal land of each home has taken under the cultivation and 6-7 types of vegetables and six types of fruits are being cultivated, said the official.

Muyeed said they will introduce farming on pond yard, roadside empty land, embankment slope and other types of land to increase food production in the country.

In the first phase a total 1, 40,384 hoses have been brought under the ‘Vegetable Nutrition Garden’ scheme till now and more 473,000 houses will be brought under the scheme in the second phase, said Md. Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Director (Monitoring) of the Field Service Wing of DAE.

He said each farmer is being provided with seeds, fertilizer and other cost for producing vegetables in the homestead. Tk 2,900 has spent on each farmer for homestead farming.

Alauddin, an employee of Bangladesh Railway who lives at Chatbari of Goran in the capital, said he produces different types of vegetable in his yard.

The home garden is the most complex multi-strata integrated production system that provides household food security, employment and income generation opportunity to the millions of households.