Tulsi Tea Health Benefits: Know the Magical Herb Holy Basil

Mother Nature has the solution of all problems of human beings. During the pandemic situation, many health-conscious people are consuming Tulsi tea as home remedy for colds and inflammation. But Tulsi has many more health benefits to offer. Though originated in Indian Sub Continent, Tulsi has been widely cultivated in Southeast Asian Tropics. As an aromatic perennial plant, Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) belongs to the family Lamiaceae. For its versatile medicinal properties, Tulsi is adored as ‘Holy Basil, ‘Queen of Herbs’ or ‘Elixir of Life’. Read this article to know the magical health benefits of Tulsi tea.

Tulsi Tea Health Benefits

Combats Respiratory Disorders

Tulsi tea helps to relieve certain respiratory illnesses including colds, sinusitis, coughs, bronchitis, asthma congestion, flu, sore throat, etc. Its ‘antitussive’ property can aid in relieving coughs. Furthermore, Tulsi is enriched with certain oil properties that relieve congestion. The ‘Expectorant’ property of this medicinal herb can assist in relaxing your respiratory system by ejecting the phlegm. Inhaling the fresh steaming Tulsi tea before drinking can alleviate the sinus problems.

Strengthens Immune

As an ‘adaptogenic’ herb, Tulsi can strengthen the overall immune system of human body and promote wellness, but how? This herb is a natural source of Apigenin flavonoid that can assist your body-cells to eliminate waste materials. By virtue of its ‘Immune Modulator’ properties, Tulsi can boost up your immunity. What is more? Tulsi can speed up the healing process of diverse infections and wounds like mouth ulcers, keloids, acne, etc.

Prevents Inflammation

Tulsi contains a kind of terpene like chemical compound called ‘Eugenol’ that has analgesic or pain-relieving properties. People who are suffering from fibromyalgia, joint pain, or arthritis can drink Tulsi tea on a regular basis to alleviate the pain. This herb is also rich in Ursolic acid and Rosmarinic acid that offer anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and even anti-aging properties.

Lowers Blood Sugar and Cholesterol

Tulsi is a popular home remedy for reducing the level of blood sugar. If you are suffering from pre-diabetes or type-2 diabetes, you can start drinking tulsi tea besides taking medication to control your blood sugar in a natural way. Several studies in Animal as well as human trials revealed that Tulsi may aid in preventing weight gain, insulin resistance, excess blood-insulin (hyperinsulinemia), high cholesterol, hypertension, etc.

Besides contributing in the maintenance of ‘stable’ blood sugar levels, Tulsi tea can improve your metabolism and help your body in processing carbohydrates and fats more efficiently. Some research on animals show that Tulsi can lower the level of “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and increase “good” cholesterol (HDL) in blood. However, more human trials are necessary to get established results.

Prevents Stress and Anxiety

During the Coronavirus pandemic, many people are experiencing tension due to diverse issues like illness, career, relationships, etc. A simple change into diet can contribute to alleviate stress. Tulsi is bestowed with ‘Ocimumosides A’ and ‘Ocimumosides B’ compounds that can fight stress and maintain the secretion of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine in your blood.

In addition to these, the habit of drinking Tulsi tea can not only help your body in balancing the stress hormone ‘cortisol’, but also minimize your stress-level. Thus, adding Tulsi tea in regular diet, you can avoid various pushing factors of depression and keep anxiety at bay.

Improves Dental, Oral and Eye health

The multidimensional health benefits of Tulsi will continue surprising you. As a natural mouth freshener, Tulsi is capable of destroying harmful bacteria and germs developed inside your mouth area. Drinking Tulsi tea every day, you can get cleaner teeth, hygienic oral health and fresher breath. Additionally, Tulsi carries an antioxidant carotenoid called ‘Lutein’ that can improve eye health.

Treats Gastronomical Illness

Holy Basil or Tulsi can naturally promote stomach health through reducing stomach acid, improving mucus secretion, boosting mucus cells, strengthening mucus cells, etc. For this blissful medicinal property Tulsi tea can be useful as a home remedy in treating indigestion, ulcers, vomiting, gastric pain, stomach cramps, intestinal parasites, etc. Tulsi can also prevent stress-induced ulcers. Furthermore, consumption of Tulsi tea can soothe stomach-ache causing from kidney stones.

How to Drink Tulsi Tea

Those who admire organic tea will certainly enjoy the mesmerizing aroma and exclusive flavor of Tulsi tea. Depending on the preparation style Tulsi tea can taste a bit peppery to astringent. To augment the flavor, Tulsi leaves can be combined with other kinds of organic tea leaves such as black tea, green tea, or white tea. To get additional health benefits, you can brew an herbal blend of Tulsi tea with other organic ingredients like turmeric, lemon, ginger, etc.

How to prepare Tulsi tea?

First, boil 1 cup of water. Then add Half teaspoon of dried Tulsi leaves, or one teaspoon of fresh tulsi leaves, or one-third teaspoon of Tulsi powder to the hot water. Now let the blend steep for several minutes. After that remove the leaves or strain the tea. You can add honey and/or lemon juice at desired quantity to enhance the flavor.

Side Effects of Tulsi tea

Tulsi may affect the fertility of men and women. So, people who are trying to conceive ought to abstain from consuming Tulsi in excess amount. Especially, the breast-feeding mothers are recommended to avoid drinking Tulsi tea.

You can experience nausea, diarrhea, or similar kind of illness when you start consuming Tulsi as tea or in other dietary form. Therefore, the best practice would be starting with limited quantities and then slowly increasing the amount of consumption over the course of time.

Tulsi may cause blood clotting in a slow pace. This is why patients are asked to keep away from eating or drinking Tulsi for minimum of two weeks prior and following any medical surgery.

Tulsi properties can interfere with your pharmaceutical drugs. So, if you are currently taking medications for treating any chronic or acute medical condition, you need to consult with your doctor before adding Tulsi tea in your diet.