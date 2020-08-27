Everybody enjoys indulging in juicy red cherries during the summer season. This vibrant red fruit is a great blend of sweet flavours with a tingle of sourness and adds the perfect pop of colour to your desserts. Cherries can be eaten raw or can also be used in a variety of recipes such as cakes, tarts, pies and cheesecakes. They are a wonderful topping for a bowl of yogurt or your breakfast cereal. But not many know that this delicious fruit has numerous qualities that are good for your health.

Dubbed as one of the healthiest superfoods, cherries have “the highest medicinal value because they are rich in antioxidants , are a good anti-inflammatory , and are useful in the prevention and treatment of gout. They are also one of very few fruits to contain melatonin, which can help treat insomnia, ” notes the book ‘Healing Foods’ by DK Publishing House.

List Of Health Benefits Of Cherries:

1. Relives Insomnia

Cherries contain a hormone called melatonin which facilitates good, peaceful sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain. It is known to regulate your sleep and wake cycles and control the internal body clock.

2. Facilitates Weight Loss

If you are planning to shed some weight, don’t forget to add cherries to your diet. Cherries are low in calories that means that around a cup of cherries would be less than 100 calories (according to the USDA). They are rich in vitamins that strengthen your metabolism and have a moderate water content that flushes out the toxins from your body.

3. Lowers Hypertension

Cherries contain a good amount of potassium, and thus, help in removing excess sodium content from the body and balances the amount of both potassium and sodium which automatically helps in maintaining your blood pressure levels.

4. Prevents Cardiovascular Diseases

The antioxidants present in cherries called anthocyanins help in reducing bad cholesterol levels, regulate the blood pressure and fight free radicals that may cause inflammation. This reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke.

5. Anti-Ageing Properties

Cherries are rich in antioxidants and as we know antioxidants fight the free radicals which make the skin look dull. This makes your skin feel younger and healthier. Cherries can help in removing dark spots from your skin that can appear due to sun damage. Just puree some cherries and mix them with a pinch of turmeric and a teaspoon of honey. Apply this paste for 10-15 minutes and then rinse off. It lessens dark spots and improves your skin tone.

6. Promotes Healthy Locks

Struggling with your dull and lifeless locks? Cherries contains Vitamin B, Vitamin and Vitamin C that prevents hair damage and breakage and keeps the scalp hydrated. Vitamin C also imparts a natural glow to your skin.

7. Maintains pH Balance

Cherries are alkaline in nature. Whenever there is an increase in the acidic content of the body, cherries can come in handy to balance the Ph levels by neutralizing it and preventing stomach problems like acidity or indigestion.

8. Energy Fruit

Cherries are believed to be one of the most energy boosting fruits. They can help in building blood cells which automatically eases circulation and boosts our energy levels.

So, you must enjoy these juicy delights of the season till it lasts and reap all the benefits. If you don’t have any medical condition, you can add half a cup of cherries to you daily meals.