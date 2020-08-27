Poor one-stop service holds back investment

When competitive countries are moving fast to attract global investment, Bangladesh still remains at the bottom in providing one-stop service (OSS) for investors and entrepreneurs.

Despite the business community’s continuous demand at home and abroad for easing the policy for smooth business, the government is moving slowly to create a perfect investment and a business-friendly atmosphere in the country.

Owing to the fact, many investors show reluctance to invest in Bangladesh despite having a huge opportunity, as many giant companies are withdrawing their investment from China and Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many investors have cited bureaucratic tangle, harassment and suffering as the main barriers to wooing investors.

Even many investors leave their mentality of investment out of frustration over the process of getting services like land, clearance from several departments and electricity, water, gas, and other services.

Out of disappointment, businesspeople and investors have long been demanding a one-stop service or all kinds of services under the same roof in Bangladesh like Myanmar and the Philippines to attract investment.

In response to investors and businessmen’s demands, the government enacted the One-Stop Service Act in 2018 and finalised a set of rules based on that law.

Two major government offices — Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) — are yet to ensure OSS for investors.

Sources at the BIDA and the BEZA said the offices are still at the primary level in providing one-stop services which are not enough to attract foreign investment at all.

According to sources, the BIDA is providing only 21 out of total 154 services for investors while the BEZA can provide around 20 types of services.

These investment regulators have yet not able to sign agreements with all the service-providing organisations, said BIDA sources.

Sources at the BEZA said they have around $20billion investment proposals from local and global investors. However, it is not being tangible while many investors have shelved their proposals due to the lingering process.

Even, Bangladeshi has failed to grab the investment relocation opportunities from China and Japan recently which have been grabbed by competitive countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and Myanmar.

The offices are now able to provide one-stop services like e-mutation, trade licence, company registration, gas, and electricity services, land acquisition clearance, plan approval, environmental clearance certificate, EIA approval, membership certificate and certificate of origin.

But, 100 more services for investors under the one-stop service are still far away which means an investor has to complete an investment process all through an analog way.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam said they are moving fast now to ensure one-stop service for investors and develop ease of doing business in the country.

He also said their focus on steady and cohesive improvement in all indicators for attracting more foreign and local investment along with improving ease of doing business index on the World Bank’s Doing Business.

It is mentionable that Bangladesh ranked 168th out of 190 countries in the ease of doing business ranking by the World Bank. Besides, Vietnam ranked 70th, Cambodia 144th, Bhutan 89th, and India 81th.

Shams Mahmud, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), said one-stop service is now a most-sought demand from investors end all over the world.

Bangladesh should focus fast on the OSS implementation to attract trade and investment that ultimately will lead to employment generation and economic development.