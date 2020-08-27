UK coronavirus death toll rises by 12 as another 1,522 people test positive

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 and more than 1,500 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,477.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,200 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 1,522 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 330,368 cases have been confirmed.

England

A further seven people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,531, NHS England said on Thursday.

The patients were aged between 77 and 90, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another six deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Public Health Wales said another person has died having tested positive for coronavirus, bringing its total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,595.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Wales increased by 35, bringing the revised confirmed total to 17,843.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland, but the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 68 to 20,056.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland one new death was reported, and 69 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.