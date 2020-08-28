Bangladesh Embassy in Manila donates School Stationeries to Missionaries of Charities in ‘Mujib Year’

In observance of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladesh Embassy in Manila donated school stationeries to the Missionaries of the Charities, Philippines, for the underprivileged children under their care.

On behalf of the Missionaries, Sister Ma Christabelle MC received the stationeries, which include school bag, water bottle and other school accessories. All the supplies are embalmed with the logo of the Mujib Year.

In the handover ceremony, paying deepest respect to the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh Ambassador in Manila Asad Alam Siam shared that Bangabandhu was always very kind to the children and loved them very much, according to a message received from the Bangladesh Embassy on Friday.

He mentioned how the Father of the Nation used to gift his own belongings to the fellow students in need, when he himself was a young student.

Ambassador Siam hoped that the school supplies would help the underprivileged students under the care of the Missionaries of Charities. He also remembered the role of the Missionaries of Charities in rehabilitating distressed women and children in nascent Bangladesh just after the Liberation War.

Sister Christabelle MC expressed their appreciation to the Embassy and said that the stationeries would help the children and make their school year memorable.

She further said that the children would also come to know who Bangabandhu was and would be inspired by his great life and struggle and opined that Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman was very affectionate to children and his works for his people and humanity remain a source of inspiration for all.

Sister Christabelle thanked the Embassy for making them a partner in its celebration of the Mujib Year.

The school supplies would help more than hundred students to begin their new school year. Schools in the Philippines are expected to open sometime in late September in a limited way if the infection rate slows down.