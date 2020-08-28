Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 47 more die, 2,211 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Friday reported 47 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,174.

Another 2,211 coronavirus patients found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 306,794.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 3,378 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 196,836.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,741 samples.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 16.09 percent tested positive, while 20.26 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 64.16 percent patients have recovered, while 1.36 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.