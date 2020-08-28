Journalist, writer Rahat Khan no more

Veteran journalist, author Rahat Khan passed away. He was 79. He breathed his last at 8:00pm on Friday at his residence.

He was suffering from diabetes and cardiac and kidney related complications.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic Rahat Khan was staying at his house. He fell from his bed on July 19. On the next day he was admitted to Birdem General Hospital.

He was diagnosed with a fracture in his ribs. Spending several days in hospital he returned to his house.

Born on December 19, 1940, in Tarail’s Purba Jawar village under Kishoreganj district Rahat Khan completed his post graduation in Bangla from University of Dhaka in 1961.

He began his career in jute purchase and insurance company. He also taught in several government and private colleges.

Rahat Khan joined Daily Sangbad in 1969. Later, he became the acting editor of Daily Ittefaq.

He served on the board of directors of the national news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). In March 2016, he was appointed as the chairman of the board of BSS.

Rahat Khan was a renowned author of our country. ‘Omol Dhobol Chakuri’, ‘Ek Priyodorshini’, ‘Sangharsha’, ‘Modhyomather Khelowar’ are some of his famous novels.