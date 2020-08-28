Princes William and Harry release rare joint statement on Princess Diana’s legacy

A statue of Princess Diana, commissioned by her sons Princes William and Harry, will be installed next year on what should have been her 60th birthday.

It will sit in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where Diana lived before she died and the Cambridge family’s current home.

A new joint statement released today says the princes “hope that the statue will help those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and legacy.”

The statue was first announced in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, but while the creation progressed the installation was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The date has now been set as July 1, 2021.

Speaking when the statue was first announced, a source close to the Palace said: “Prince William and Prince Harry have dreamed of doing this for a long time.

“They were both just boys when their mother passed away, but are both now fully grown men and want to honour her in the best way possible.

“It has taken 20 years for this to finally come to ­fruition so they are determined it will be a lasting and fitting legacy in what is their official London residence and a place special to them both.”

Diana’s sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale joined Harry and William on a committee, along with three others, to pick a sculptor for the piece.

Announcing the new statue back in 2017, a joint statement from Harry and William said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to ­recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

The Queen is reportedly in favour of the statue, and a source previously told the Sunday People: “The Queen is aware of the plans and supports the wish of the Duke and Prince Harry to memorialise the life and work of their mother.”

Monday marks the 23rd anniversary of Diana’s tragic death.

She was killed in a car crash in Paris when her sons were just 15 and 12.

The statement comes just weeks after a new bombshell biography about Meghan Markle and Harry was said to cause further upset within the royal family.

It details a fallout between Harry and William, which began before the Sussexes quit the Firm earlier this year and left the UK.