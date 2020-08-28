UK coronavirus death toll increases by nine and cases rise by 1,276

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by nine and 1,276 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,486.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 10 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 1,276 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 331,644 cases have been confirmed.

England

A further 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,541.

The patients were aged between 63 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another five deaths have been reported with no positive COVID-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,595.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 34, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 17,877.

Scotland

In Scotland, no further deaths were recorded, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 2,494.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 51 to 20,107.

Northern Ireland

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 560.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 85 to 7,049.