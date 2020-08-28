US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world’s two largest economies, with the US defense chief vowing not to “cede an inch” in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers’ lives.

Both are at loggerheads over issues from technology and human rights to Chinese military activities in the disputed South China Sea, with each accusing the other of deliberately provocative behavior.

In the latest US move against China ahead of November’s presidential election, Washington on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals over construction and military actions in the busy South China Sea waterway.

On Thursday, a US Navy warship carried out a routine operation near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, something frequently criticized by Beijing as threatening its sovereignty, agencies reported.

In Hawaii, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wanted Beijing to project power globally via its military.

However, Esper said the United States wanted to “hopefully continue to work with the People’s Republic of China to get them back on a trajectory that is more aligned with the international rules based order.”

Speaking before a regional tour, Esper described the Indo-Pacific as the epicenter of a “great power competition with China.”