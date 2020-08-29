Coronavirus death toll in UK rises by 12 to 41,498

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 to a total of 41,498 according to the latest government data.

The latest reported deaths include those from hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been at least 10,000 more deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest testing data suggests the UK has now seen 332,752 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,108 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

England

Of the latest reported deaths, six took place in hospitals in England.

It brings the total death toll in English hospitals to 29,547 according to NHS England data.

The patients were aged between 52 and 91 and only one patients, an 85-year-old, did not have a known underlying condition.

Another five deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

No new deaths were reported in the 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s update.

The death toll in the country remains at 2,494. While 88 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

Wales

In Wales the death toll remains at 1,595 with no new deaths reported in the latest figures.

Public Health Wales says 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland no longer update their figures at the weekend. The latest death toll there stands at 560.