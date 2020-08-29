Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 32 more die, 2,131 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 32 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,206.

Another 2,131 coronavirus patients found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 308,925.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Saturday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 2,028 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 198,863.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11,689 samples.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 18.23 percent tested positive, while 20.25 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 64.37 percent patients have recovered, while 1.36 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.