Covid-19 vaccine to be available within a few months: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said if other countries get coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine, Bangladesh will also be in the forefront.

“Covid-19 vaccine is now being produced in different countries. Probably, the vaccine will be available within a few months. Approval was given two days ago to use Chinese vaccine experimentally in Bangladesh,” he added.

The health minister made the remarks while distributing food for children and aid at a government primary school in Manikganj Sadar upazila on Saturday.