Golapganj road crash leaves five dead

Golpganj (Sylhet) Correspondent : Five people were killed in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in Chowghari Bazar area of Sylhet-Zakiganj highway in Golapganj on Saturday.

Three of the deceased were identified as Lal Mia, 27, Bahar Uddin, 40, Jakaria, 30, while the identities of the others could not be known.

Officer-in-charge of Golapganj Police Station Md Harunur Rashid said a Beanibazar bound bus crashed into the auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot in the morning.

Another died on the way to hospital and other two after their admission to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The deceased also include a 12 years old child, the OC said.