Shilpakala commemorates National Mourning Day with virtual cultural programmes

Observing the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) commemorated Bangabandhu and the martyrs of August 15 through various cultural programmes broadcast on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

The cultural organization arranged two virtual programmes as part of its ongoing month-long cultural arrangements titled ‘Shilper Aloy Bangabandhu’ (Bangabandhu through the Light of Cult), broadcast live on Facebook enthralling audiences from home and abroad.

‘Baul er konthe Bangabandhu’ (Bangabandhu through the voice of the Bauls) was the first event went live at 5 pm. The programme was joined by prominent cultural persona Syed Hasan Imam and Public Service Commission Chairman Dr Muhammed Sadique as its chief guests.

Prominent Baul artists Kangalini Sufia, Baul Shafi Mondol, Latif Shah, Samir Baul, Rakhi Shabnam, Diti Sarkar, Siddikur Rahman, Nasrin Jannat, Suman Kumar Das, Lalon researcher and singer Sardar Hirak Raja, instrumental artist Md Solaiman, recitation artist Mahmuda Akhtar and BSA singer Rukhsana Akhtar Rupsha presented enthralling musical performances as tributes to the Greatest Bengali of All Time at the event.

Presided by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, the event was hosted by Ashraful Hassan Babu.

The Academy then hosted a special Webinar followed by a unique ‘Jatra’ segment at 8 pm from its official Facebook page.

Eminent artist Mustafa Monwar and veteran recitation artist – thespian Jayanta Chattopadhyay joined as the chief guests at the programme titled ‘Bangalir Mohanayak: Jatra Shilper Nobojatra’, along with poet Minar Monsur and instrumental artist Sushanta Das.

Prominent actress Aruna Biswas hosted the event, with BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky as the chair.

Four Jatra troupes presented flamboyant Jatra performances at the show from different places of the country.

Netrokothon, a Jatra troupe from Netrokona performed ‘Jatir Pitar Atmodan’ (Sacrifice of the Father of the Nation), Bagura’s Balaka Opera performed ‘Bipoder Bondhu Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’ (Bangabandhu as the Rescuer), Jashore-based Jatra troupe The Caesers Jatra Unit performed ‘Banglar Mohanayak’ (The Great Hero of Bangla) and Shwadhin Bangla Natyagoshthi from Dhaka showcased Jatra titled ‘Roktosnato 71’ (Blood-bathed 71) at the virtual Jatra event.