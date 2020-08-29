WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19

Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded the ongoing activities and various initiatives taken by the government of Bangladesh to control COVID-19.

He thanked Bangladesh for its support and cooperation to the World Health Organization in tackling this global pandemic.

The WHO DG praised the government of Bangladesh, in particular, for its effective role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in populated Rohingya camps, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remarks when Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Switzerland M. Shameem Ahsan had a farewell meeting with him recently.

During the meeting, the Director General Dr Ghebreyesus handed over a special honorary memento to Ambassador Ahsan for his significant contributions to the World Health Organization and various health-related issues, while in Geneva.