Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 42 more die, 1,897 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 42 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 4,248.

Another 1,897 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 310,822.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 3,044 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 201,907.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 11,934 samples.