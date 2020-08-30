Large Crowd Gathers In Trafalgar Square For Anti-Lockdown Protest

A large crowd has gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest against Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The ‘Unite for Freedom’ event, which started at midday on Saturday, was organised by a number of anti-lockdown groups, who claim the government has responded with disproportionate force to the virus.

More than a thousand protesters are thought to have assembled in central London, describing the virus as a “hoax” and demanding restrictions are brought to an end.

Face-coverings were near non-existent, with banners with slogans such as “masks are muzzles” and “stop 5G” – a reference to baseless links between the technology and coronavirus – on display.

Covid-19 has killed more than 40,000 people in Britain to date.

Among the key speakers at the event were climate change denier and and anti-5G campaigner Piers Corbyn and David Icke, a conspiracy theorist perhaps best known for claiming that the world is run by reptilian aliens.