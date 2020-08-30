Necessity versus opinion. 



Where opinions do matter, often someone you might not be fond of, whether an acquaintance, or an opponent , or a nearest one, even a famous TV character offer an opinion matches well for your suit that you share, it doesn’t necessarily mean your judgment has been wrong all along, neither it makes your likes as theirs. Ideology can match without heart match and so is vice versa. Contrary, someone you are fond of, your nearest dearest one, or your favourite TV character, their opinions unsuitably distaste, unmatched and therefore not shareable by you as it doesn’t assist you in Guidance.

Equally, some opinions and comments are far off track with distorting opinionated of unnecessary contradictive for one to answer with a contextualisation by maintaining the balance of political cotrectness, respective of their perception versus social-political to authoritarian decision for necessity of public needs. Would you agree to agree to disagree, or agree, or debate with contradiction?

Message to readers, you are welcome to message with your comment of opinions. May I remind you, I write articles not news. My writing is mainly for justice and awareness. The key of passion is liberty against repression. I wrote, by trivial matters should be allowed to over shadow the serious incident and urgent cases shouldn’t be overlooked. The feature Archive is an opinion section not a news column. Here I share a comment and reply below:

“I read your recent article dated

Fri 28th August regarding India’s rising CV cases and the forth coming mandatory vaccines to be enforced on the world. The figures for CV tests and actual cases has been ‘doctored ‘ in the UK USA and other countries.

The pandemic is being used to fear people into a mind set and scare & bully tactics into taking their poisonous vaccines. I do not believe in vaccines . I believe God gave us our immune system for a reason and I believe in herd immunity.

Why is it that we’ve never had an economic shutdown of the world’s economies for any other strains of virus? Ebola Spanish flu Swine & Bird flus etc etc ?? This is a deliberate tactic by the NWO (the one advertised on the US dollar)

The billionaires are cleaning up the few independent retailers atm and making £€$ssss in the process….but I’m sure you are aware as an intelligent woman…I assume with a soul? Why not report on the huge numbers of children going missing every year. EsT 800 000 THATS A LOT MORE DEATHS THAN PLANDEMIC yet not a mention of these lost lives. WHY?

Tell the TRUTH tell the controversy don’t be a sell out. If you’re a journalist DO SOME TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM

Regards n. Peden.

N.b

If any so called official tries to do me for any kind of hate speech I will use their OWN LEGISLATION to protect my rights as a WOMAN ON LAND not of the high seas I’m sure you are aware what I’m speaking about as a good journalist?!

No to forced vaccines.

No to tyrannical dictator

No to social distancing

No to CHILD TRAFFICKING.”

The mentioned Article was published before, the readers above dated is her citation date.

In reply to the above message or the comment I wrote:

Dear Nicola,

Thank you very much for voicing.

I believe in contradiction, per pros and cons is the mingle yarn, like the torches though might be in different colour and shades, after all shed the light on the pathways. Please do forward your documents and cases I will write also. Your raised topics are also my heart aches, I am a mother myself Nicola.

By the way, being a disabled by both legs from accidents my dear I don’t travel for stories. Please forward your knowledge of incidents I’ll write to voice also willing to team up with you to support your concern against all cruelties.

I am not partial. I respect your choice against vaccination. I given my sons’ permission of their choice on vaccination.

Answers to your other convictions, please read my other articles on the link along somewhere. Also the books will tell you I am not much in differ to you despite differences . You will understand I am impartial totally.

Thank you and welcome.

Regards

Author Fatema Miah. Solihull. UK

fatemamiah@mail.com