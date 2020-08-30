UK records just one coronavirus death but cases jump by 1,715

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by one.

The government said 41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, an increase of one on the day before. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,200 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The government also said that as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 1,715 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 334,467 cases have been confirmed.

England

A further three people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,550, NHS England said on Sunday.

The patients were aged between 51 and 93 and all had a known underlying condition.

The dates of the death were all on or after August 26.

Another three deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

No new deaths were reported in the 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s update.

The death toll in the country remains at 2,494. While 123 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. Wales

In Wales the death toll remains at 1,595 with no new deaths reported in the latest figures. Public Health Wales says 56 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland no longer update their figures at the weekend. The latest death toll there stands at 560.