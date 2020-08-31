Chittagong now 58th busiest port in the world

Chittagong Port has moved six notches up to become the 58th busiest container port among 100 top ports across the world, according to London-based journal on ports and shipping Lloyd’s List.

The new chart of Lloyd’s List of One Hundred Ports was published recently which tallied annual container throughput figures of the world’s busiest port facilities in 2019.

Chittagong Port handled a total of 3,088,187 TEUs (twenty equivalent units) of containers in 2019, up from 2,903,996 TEUs in 2018.

The port’s flourishing export trade of readymade garment items continues to drive throughput numbers.

The port authorities have expressed the hope to bring it to the 50th position within the next three years.

The port entered the Lloyd’s List in 2009 with 98th position. It improved its position by 40 notches over the period.

It ranked 64th, 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the last five editions of the journal.

The Chinese port of Shanghai, with a throughput of 43,303,000 TEUs, up from 42,010,200 TEUs, tops the chart this year.