Coronavirus: Sylhet division records 10,814 cases

Coronavirus cases have surged to 10,814 on Sunday with the detection of 119 new patients in all four districts of Sylhet division.

Osmani Medical College Hospital PCR lab tested 188 samples and found 39 positive cases, said Doctor Himangsu Lal Roy, deputy director of the hospital.

Besides, 80 cases were reported after testing 282 sample at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said Hammadul Islam, associate professor of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department.

Among the total cases, 5,715 are in Sylhet, 2,051 in Sunamganj, 1,539 in Habiganj and 1,509 in Moulvibazar.

So far 7,764 patients have recovered and 187 fatalities were reported in the division.