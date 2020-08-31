Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 33 more die, 2,174 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 33 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 4,281.

Another 2,174 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 312,996.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 2,980 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 204,887.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,454 samples.

Of the total sample tests, 17.46 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 20.19 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 65.46 percent patients have recovered, while 1.37 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.