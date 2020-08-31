Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee dies

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, has died at 84.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

This morning, the army hospital in Delhi had reported a decline in his condition, reports NDTV.

He had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital had said.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had posted.

He developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days, according to doctors.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Mr Mukherjee’s “renal parameters are slightly deranged”.