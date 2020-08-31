Indian High Commission gifts books to 100 universities, colleges to mark Mujib Borsho

High Commission of India in Dhaka on Monday organised a Book Gifting Session on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of Mujib Borsho celebrations.

Books on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War written by acclaimed authors and historians have been gifted to 100 Universities and Colleges across Bangladesh, including those situated in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet, among others.

Attending the event as the keynote speaker, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel spoke on Bangabandhu and his message for the Post Liberation generation.

In his address, he thanked the High Commission for this notable initiative and reiterated the extraordinary strength and warmth that India and Bangladesh relations enjoy.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das described Bangabandhu as the founder of modern Bangladesh and one of the most influential and courageous leaders of the 20th century.

She expressed hope that through these books, young students would understand Bangabandhu and help realize his dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Reflecting back on Bangabandhu’s rich legacy, the High Commissioner said that Bangabandhu also laid the foundations for India-Bangladesh relations.

Vice Chancellors of BUET Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellors of Khulna University Prof Dr Mohammed Fayek Uzzaman, Vice Chancellors of CUET Prof Dr Mohammed Rafiqul Alam, Vice Chancellors of Sylhet Shahjalal University of Science & Technology Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellors of Rajshahi University Prof M Abdus Sobhan and Vice Chancellors of CVASU Prof Gautam Buddha Das attended the event.