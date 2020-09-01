3 Sonali Bank officials testify in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha

Three more witnesses testified on Tuesday in a case filed against 11 people including former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on charges of embezzling Tk40 million from then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.

The witnesses are Sonali Bank’s Supreme Court branch principal officer Sadikur Islam, Shakwat Hossain and senior officer of the same branch Awlad Hossain.

The witnesses testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court 4 and were cross-examined later. Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam then adjourned the hearing till October 4.

With this, a total of seven witnesses testified before the court in the graft case.

The court on August 13 framed charges in the case.