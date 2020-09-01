Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 35 more die, 1,950 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 35 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 4,316.
Another 1,950 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 314,946.
A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.
Health authorities reported another 3,290 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 208,177.
In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,209 samples.