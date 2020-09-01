Gave no permission to Rhea to visit morgue, BMC to Maha rights panel

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty’s purported “visit” to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was kept.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman’s MA Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31.

Reportedly not satisfied with the reply, Sayeed has now ordered the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, along with the names and versions of all persons concerned present at the time when the actress is said to have gone to the mortuary.

The SHRC top officials acted after viewing social media videos and news reports of Rhea going to the Cooper Hospital morgue, Vile Parle, on June 14, hours after Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home and his body taken there, reports The Statesman.

After the videos went viral on social media and television networks, the SHRC received several complaints in the matter in July, following which it initiated the suo moto action last week.