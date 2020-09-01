Don't Miss
Home / Business / Zoom revenues skyrocket as profits double

Zoom revenues skyrocket as profits double

Popular videoconferencing app Zoom has seen its revenues skyrocket as second quarter profits more than doubled due to the coronavirus crisis.
Revenues leaped 355% to $663.5m (£496.3m) for the three months ending 31 July, beating analysts’ expectations of $500.5m.

Profits soared to $186m, while customer growth rose 458%, compared with the same period in 2019.

Video conferencing apps remain crucial due to the increase in remote working, BBC reported.

Zoom’s shares hit a record high on Monday, closing at $325.10, as the firm raised its annual revenue forecast by more than 30% to the range of $2.37bn-$2.39bn, from its previous projection of $1.78bn-$1.80bn.

Key to Zoom’s success was its ability to add paying customers – high-budget corporate clients – as opposed to those who use its services for free.