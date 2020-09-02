Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 35 die, 2,582 infected in a day in country

35 more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 4,351 in the country.

Besides, the tally of infections has surged to 3,17,528 as 2582 new cases were confirmed during the period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the information issuing a press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the recovery count rose to 2,11,016 after another 2,839 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period.

The first coronavirus death was reported in the country on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.