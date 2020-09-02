Sylhet police plant saplings marking Mujib Year

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sylhet Range Police planted a total of 20 coconut saplings and 40 different species of fruit and weed trees at its divisional headquarters on Tuesday. Earlier, 500 different species of fruit and weed saplings have been planted by range DIG, Sylhet office.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest in the tree plantation program, reports BSS. Sylhet Range DIG Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam and Additional Chief Engineer of Sylhet Public Works Zone Kazi Mohammad Hanif were present as special guests.

Additional DIG Sylhet Range Joydev Kumar Bhadra, Superintendent of Police of Sylhet Range DIG Office Nurul Islam, Superintendent of Police (Crime Analysis) Zidan Al Musa, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Dev and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Gautam Dev were also present at the ceremony.