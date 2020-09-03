Amazon to create 7,000 new UK jobs

Online retail giant Amazon has said it will create a further 7,000 UK jobs this year to meet growing demand.

Amazon said it had already added 3,000 roles so far in 2020, and so by the end of the year it will have created a total of 10,000 new jobs.

This will take its total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

Amazon says the jobs will be permanent and pay a minimum of £9.50 an hour. It is also recruiting 20,000 seasonal UK posts for the festive period, BBC reported.

The company has faced criticism in the past from unions over the way it treats staff and health and safety.