Attack on UNO Wahida Khanam to be unearthed soon: Farhad

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Thursday that the incident of attack on Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam will be unearthed within a short time.

“A smart team of police is working in this regard. They will be able to find out those who did it. We will take stern actions) against the miscreants),” he said.

The state minister made the remarks while addressing a press conference at his ministry office in the secretariat here after the

attack on Wahida Khanam, a 31st batch officer of the BCS administration cadre.

Secretary of the ministry Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present at the press conference.

Farhad said in the CCTV footage, the miscreants were seen wearing masks and added that a high powered police team is working to detect the two attackers who had masks on their faces by reviewing the CCTV footage.

Replying to a query, he said, “It doesn’t seem to be a family feud.

However, it will find out in investigation. Law enforcement agency is analyzing the matter”.

The state minister said the government is trying to ensure better treatment to the UNO Wadiha Khanam. “In this context, the Neuroscience Hospital in the capital is the best. We are doing what we need to do in this regard,” he added.

Noting that process is underway for filing a case in this connection and the government itself will investigate the matter, Farhad said the UNO has been brought to the Neuroscience Hospital in the city by a helicopter as her physical condition was deteriorated.

Earlier, some unidentified miscreants attacked on Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father at her official residence at Ghoraghat in the early hours on Thursday.

Immediately after the incident, the UNO and her father were rushed to Rangpur Community Hospital.