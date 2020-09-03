Govt to extend Khaleda’s release for 6 months

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is getting extension of her release by another six months as law ministry made necessary recommendations on her application.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters on Thursday that he recommended extending her release with previous terms and condition.

Sources said the condition prohibiting foreign visit and political activities, he said.

The extension will come into effect through some procedure to be performed by the home ministry, sources said.

Earlier, law minister said condition of health and language of application of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be considered basis for extension of her release.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has sought extension of the government’s executive order which released her from jail.

Her family members applied to the authorities concerned of the government as the tenure of release is close to expiry.

Shamim Iskandar, her younger brother, applied to the home ministry on August 25.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said, “We have received the application which will be processed legally.”

On August 17, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said Khaleda Zia will have to apply to the government for seeking an extension of the executive order which released her from jail.

The top law officer made the statement as Khaleda Zia was released for a period of six months which will expire on September 24.

“The BNP chairperson was released upon the government’s executive order for six months. The tenure is going to expire on September 24. If Khaleda Zia would like to seek extension, she will have to apply for the same,” he told reporters.