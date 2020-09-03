UNO Wahida’s operation successful

Critically injured UNO Wahida Khanam has undergone a successful operation at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.

Hospital director said she is out of danger and kept under close observation.

Miscreants chopped the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat under Dinajpur and her father entering into government quarter in early hours of Thursday.

She was airlifted to Dhaka and admitted to Neurosciences and Hospital in deteriorating situation in the afternoon.

Doctors said right side of her body is critically injured and paralysed. He condition is unpredictable due internal and external bleeding of head.