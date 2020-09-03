Woman, grandson killed in Sylhet road accident

A woman and her grandson were killed after being run over by a passenger bus at Parair chak area of Sylhet’s Dakshin Surma Upazila on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Bibijan, 65, of Daudpur Gangpar village, and Rahat, 7, her grandson.

Sahabul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mogla Bazar Police Station, said the accident took place around 6:30pm when they were trying to cross a road.

They were crushed under the wheels of a speeding bus, he said, adding that police rescued and sent the bodies to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.