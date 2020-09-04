Another 10 people die with coronavirus as UK cases rise by 1,940

A further 10 people with coronavirus have died in the UK, bringing the total official death toll to 41,537. New figures released by the Government show the number of cases is continuing to rise across the country, with 1,940 positive tests confirmed in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest daily rise in cases since May 30 and brings the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 342,351.

Numbers had been going up by about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase more rapidly in recent days. There were 1,735 cases confirmed yesterday and 1,508 on Wednesday.